The Fontana Community Major Division all-star baseball team achieved the District 71 Little League championship and will now be heading on to the sectional tournament.
After compiling a 2-1 record in pool competition, Community went on to gain an 8-5 victory over Fontana American in the semifinals on July 8.
Then the Community squad vanquished previously undefeated Vineyard in the title-deciding game on July 10 at Heritage Park in Alta Loma.
Great pitching by Nathan Perez and Jacob Garibay enabled Community to claim the victory. Perez did not allow any runs in five innings of work, and in the sixth inning, Garibay came in with nobody out and runners on first and third and kept Vineyard from scoring.
Previous victories were by scores of 6-2 over Deer Canyon and 2-1 over Alta Loma.
