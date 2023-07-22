Fontana Community Little League’s all-star baseball team has pulled off another impressive feat.
After winning the district title in early July, the Community Major Division team went on to capture the sectional championship as well.
Community clobbered Apple Valley, 6-1, in the title-deciding game on July 19, thereby qualifying for the state tournament in Mission Viejo, which started on July 22.
Manager Julian Ramirez’s team, which had an explosive offensive attack as well as strong pitching, won four games and lost one in the sectionals.
After its lone defeat, the Community team battled its way up through the loser’s bracket with routs of 8-1 over Bloomington and 19-0 over Apple Valley before claiming the crown in the finale.
Nathan Perez (who compiled an 0.00 ERA) and Jacob Garibay were outstanding on the mound for Community, and they also each blasted home runs during the tournament. Adair Zazueta and J.J. Ramirez were highly effective as well.
In addition, Christian Wright, Justin Valenzuela, Connor Rainsberry, Jayden Sanchez, Julian Camino, Cole Nelson, Ethan Mikhailidis, and Forrest Johnston have all contributed to the team’s success.
The team’s coaches are Thomas Percival, Juan Garibay, and David Boyd.
