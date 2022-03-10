If you’re 55 and older and enjoy slow pitch softball, then the Fontana Community Senior Center (FCSC) Softball Club is perfect for you.
Members say the co-ed club is all about having fun, staying active, and making friends.
The club meets at Jack Bulik Park (16581 Filbert Street), Field 3, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-10 a.m.
“I’ve been on this team for 11 years now and it’s brought me through some tough times,” said Softball Club team member Louie Ralles. “This team means so much to me, and my love for softball keeps bringing me back.”
A current FCSC annual membership is required to participate. Memberships are available to seniors ages 55 and older for $20 per year. Non-resident fees and processing fees may apply.
The Fontana Community Senior Center is located at 16710 Ceres Avenue. For more information about any clubs or activities at FCSC, call (909) 854-5151.
