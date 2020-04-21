Out of concern for the safety of running enthusiasts during the coronavirus crisis, the City of Fontana is canceling this year’s Fontana Days Run in person.
However, persons who previously registered can participate in the 2020 inaugural Fontana Days Virtual Run.
City staff members are no longer taking future registrations for the virtual option.
The annual event, which is usually held the first Saturday in June, attracts close to 2,000 participants. The Fontana Days Run has featured a Half Marathon, 5K, Children's Dash, and Race Walk.
This year, all registered participants are eligible for one of the following three options:
• Participate in the first-ever Virtual Fontana Days Run. Entrants can receive their normal Fontana Days Run swag, run on their favorite running path, email us their time, and most importantly, post some photos on social media and tag Fontana Days Run.
• Defer their entry to the 2021 Fontana Days Run.
• Request a refund.
"We hope you understand that we did not make this decision lightly; no one is more disappointed than the Fontana Days Run team," the City of Fontana said in a news release. "We look forward to having registrants join us virtually this year and/or in person next year."
Persons can contact events@fontana.org with any questions or concerns. For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/388/Fontana-Days-Run.
