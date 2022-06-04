With help from excellent weather, the Fontana Days Run made its big return in 2022 after being canceled the last two years.
The event, which included a Half Marathon, 5K Run, 5K Race Walk, 5K Family Fitness Walk, and a Children’s Half Mile Dash, was held on June 4.
The event is an internationally renowned race that has been recognized as having the world’s fastest half marathon course.
James Lander, a 43-year-old Brea resident, was the overall winner in the Half Marathon with a time of 1:08:23.13.
Gwendolen Twist, a 47-year-old Pacific Palisades resident, was the top female finisher with a time of 1:23:39.89.
The Fontana Days Run regularly attracts runners from all over the country as well as local participants who are excited about getting a chance to achieve a personal best time. Runners of all ages, including some from the same families, crossed the finish line in front of City Hall.
