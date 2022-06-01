The northern part of Sierra Avenue will be filled with enthusiastic (and eventually exhausted) runners on the morning of Saturday, June 4.
The 2022 Fontana Days Run will begin at 7 a.m. and will include a Half Marathon, 5K Run, 5K Race Walk, 5K Family Fitness Walk, and a Children’s Half Mile Dash.
Many participants are excited that the race is returning to normal this year after being held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Registration is now closed for the event.
The event is an internationally renowned race that has been recognized as having the world’s fastest half marathon course.
The 13.1-mile Half Marathon starts in Lytle Creek at an elevation of 3,800 feet and drops nearly 2,500 feet to the finish line in front of Fontana City Hall. Due to the gradual downward slope of the course, many runners use the Fontana Days Run to improve their personal record or qualify for larger races.
Finisher medals are awarded to all participants who cross the finish line. Prize money is awarded to the winning male and female in the Half Marathon and 5K Run.
Road closures will be in effect on Sierra on the morning of the event.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/FontanaDaysRun
