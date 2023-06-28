The Fontana Dodgers achieved the rookie division championship in Elks Little League baseball recently.
In the title game, the Dodgers downed the Cubs, 6-0, as Michael Pimentel Jr. pitched a no-hitter.
In the previous game in the tournament, the Dodgers posted a 9-3 win over the White Sox thanks to the pitching of Anthony Lopez.
Jayden “JD” Hernandez was one of the team’s top hitters and also performed well defensively at shortstop.
Other players who contributed to the team’s first rookie division crown were Xavier Cohn, Niccolo Marshall, Adam Molina, Robert Johnson III, James Medina, Adrian Garcia, Santino Morfin, Evan Alvarez, Ethan Alvarez, and Aaron Perez.
“This team has a lot of heart,” said Dodgers manager Carlos Robinson III. “They worked hard and were determined to win this tournament.”
The team’s coaches were David Hernandez Jr., Michael Pimentel Sr., and Adriana T. Hernandez. The team moms were Leeanne Porter and Sandy Garcia.
