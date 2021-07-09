The Fontana Elks Little League Senior Division softball all-stars captured the District 71 championship by winning two of their three games in the recent tournament on their home field at Jack Bulik Park.
The Elks squad triumphed in the first game of the tourney by a 15-5 score over the Fontana American team.
In the second game, Fontana American came back to acquire an 11-8 victory. The game was delayed because the sprinklers came on in the seventh inning, forcing a stoppage, and then it was continued and completed two days later.
In the title-deciding third contest, the Elks girls rolled to a 25-5 conquest, enabling them to advance into the state competition in Lancaster.
Manager Carlos Robinson III said he was very proud of all of the members of the Elks team.
Angelica Robinson pitched well throughout the tournament, and she was helped by excellent defensive plays by outfielders Serena Mojica and Christine West. Makenah Castaneda did a fine job at second base and Nevaeh Padilla was splendid at catcher.
Also contributing highly for the Elks were Malina Abreo, Renee Dunne, Emma Dunne, Gabrielle Melendez, Natalie Armas, Erin De La Rosa, Melissa Flores, Analiese Ramirez, Daisy Banuelos, Faith Arredondo, and Metzy Marquez.
The head coach was George Melendez, the assistant manager was Bill Ehrlich, and the team mom was Leeanne Porter.
----- IN THE MAJOR DIVISION, the Fontana Southridge softball all-stars won both the district and section championships and qualified for the divisional tournament.
In the district competition at Jack Bulik Park, Southridge captured the title with victories over 17-0 and 20-0 over Fontana Elks.
Then in the Section 8 tourney, the Southridge girls romped past their opponents by scores of 15-0 over Apple Valley, 13-5 over Grand Terrace, and 13-0 over Apple Valley in the title clash.
