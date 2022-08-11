The Fontana Elks Little League Senior Division softball team turned in a good performance in all-star competition this summer.
The Elks squad won the District 71 championship and advanced to the Southern California state tournament in Lancaster, finishing in fifth place.
This was the second year in a row that the Elks girls reached the state tourney.
“It was a pleasure coaching this group of young ladies, watching them grow as a team and competing with the best in the state,” said Manager Carlos Robinson lll.
The players on the team were Kendra Flores, Malina Abreo, Nevaeh Padilla, Jaylene Torres, Natalie Calderon, Angelina Herrera, Renee Dunne, Angelica Robinson, Analiese Ramirez, Gabrielle Melendez, Emma Dunne, Faith Arredondo, Serena Mojica, and Berlyn Sanchez.
The head coach was George Melendez, the assistant coach was Mark Dunne, and the team mom was Leeanne Porter.
