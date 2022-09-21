The Fontana Elks have started the Pop Warner Football season with two very impressive victories, including a 50-0 triumph over the La Verne/San Dimas Golden Knights last weekend.
Julian Walker returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown, just like he did the previous week in the Elks’ 53-0 conquest of the LVSD Black Knights.
The swarming Elks defense constantly pressured the Golden Knights, holding them to zero first downs on the day. The relentless pressure was applied by Carson Anderson, Corey Caldwell, Elijah Cruz, Nathaniel Garcia, Ethan Hamm, Drake Jimenez, Mathew Maldonado, Nathan Maness, Joseph Molina, Joseph Paulino, Christian Perez, Jaden Solchaga, Dylan Wann, and Isaac Whalen.
In all, the Fontana defense forced a total of five turnovers, including one fumble recovery and four interceptions by Raymond Machuca, Robert Torres, Jordan Andujo, and Walker. Andujo and Walker both had interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The Elks offense was just as dominant with the ball, scoring on all of its possessions in the game.
Outstanding blocking by Abraham Aguiar, Jacob Arechiga, Fabian Arellano, Aziel Bedoy, Caldwell, Jeremiah Grasmick, Molina, Damian Perez-Aranda, Wann, Kash Zakowicz, and Andrew Yanez allowed Jaidyn Shephard, Perez, Noah Brierley, Joseph Paulino, Solchaga, Walker and Garcia to pick up valuable yardage on the day.
Walker and Garcia accounted for five of the TDs, with Walker scoring three times and Garcia reaching the end zone twice.
(0) comments
