The Fontana Falcons soared to a 46-0 win over the Chino Colts in Pop Warner Football competition this past week.
The Fontana offense started the game with the ball and scored on the very first play as Julian Walker ran 65 yards for a touchdown.
The offensive line, consisting of Jacob Arechiga, Noah Brierley, Carson Anderson, Dylan Wann, Davion Nava, Nathan Santiago, Ethan Varela, Anthony Valenzuela, John Miller, and Devin Gomez, played well throughout the game, opening up huge holes.
The wide receivers provided some great blocking as well from Jordan Andujo, Isaac Whalen, Joseph Ford and Mason Bentley, which helped Walker rush for more than 100 yards and score three TDs.
Christian Perez rushed for 70 yards and scored a touchdown, Jaden Solchaga had a 45-yard TD, Elijah Cruz scored on a 44-yard TD, and Tyshon Bryant had a 45-yard TD.
The Fontana defense was stingy all day, holding Chino to negative yards and zero first downs for the game.
The Falcons’ defensive players were Carson Anderson, Tyshon Bryant, Christopher Cooper, Elijah Cruz, Jason Darrow, Caleb Greene, Ethan Hamm, Raymond Ramirez, Christian Perez, Richard Saldate, Solchaga, Robert Torres, Julian Walker, Wann, and Whalen.
Perez led the defense with 6 tackles. Walker had 5 tackles and a forced fumble and recovery, Hamm had 4 tackles, and Torres had a blocked punt.
(0) comments
