The Fontana Falcons squashed the Moreno Valley Mavericks, 41-7, in their second Pop Warner Football game of the year.
The Falcons put together a long drive on their first possession, led by the great blocking of Nathan Santiago, Davion Nava, Dylan Wann, Ethan Hamm, Jacob Arechiga, Noah Brierley, Ethan Varela and John Miller, who opened up big holes all day.
The winners also had great blocking on the edge by Isaac Whalen, Christian Perez, Eli Cruz, Kash Zacowicz, Joseph Ford and Mason Bentley that allowed Julian Walker to rush for 166 yards and three touchdowns and Perez to rush for 70 yards and a TD. Jaden Solchaga had a nice 25-yard completion to Perez for a TD.
Excellent defensive work was turned in by Isaac Whalen, Wann, Walker, Robert Torres, Solchaga, Richard Saldate, Perez, Raymond Ramirez, Hamm, Caleb Greene, Jason Darrow, Elijah Cruz and Christopher Cooper.
Hamm made 5 tackles, Perez had 4 tackles and a fumble recovery, Ramirez had 3 tackles, Walker had 3 tackles and an interception that he returned for a TD, and Wann had a tackle and a forced fumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.