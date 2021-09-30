The Fontana Falcons smashed the previously undefeated Charter Oak Chargers, 35-0, in Pop Warner Football action last week.
The Falcons controlled the game from start to finish, led by outstanding defensive play by Isaac Whalen, Dylan Wann, Julian Walker, Robert Torres, Jaden Solchaga, Richard Saldate, Raymond Ramirez, Christian Perez, Ethan Hamm, Caleb Greene, Jason Darrow, Elijah Cruz, Christopher Cooper, Tyshon Bryant, Noah Brierley, and Carson Anderson.
Early in the game, a ball was tipped by Cruz and intercepted by Darrow. Anderson made a big play on fourth down by blocking a punt. On the final play of the game, Cooper broke through the line and sacked the Chargers’ quarterback.
Fontana’s offense played a great game against a tough Charter Oak team which had not given up a score coming into the game.
The Falcons’ offense, led by Davion Nava, Ethan Hamm, Jacob Arechiga, Noah Brierley, Nathan Santiago, Dylan Wann, Devin Gomez, John Miller, Anthony Valenzuela, Ethan Varela, Kash Zakowicz, Jordan Andujo, Mason Bentley, and Joseph Ford, played hard and blocked well for Christian Perez, Julian Walker, Elijah Cruz and Jaden Solchaga.
Walker led the team in rushing with more than 100 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Walker also had a punt return for a TD. Solchaga rushed for a TD and also completed a 45-yard TD pass to Andujo.
