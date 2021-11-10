The Fontana Falcons blasted the Charter Oak Chargers, 36-0, last week to win the Mt. Baldy Conference championship in the Junior Pee Wee Division of Pop Warner Football.
The Falcons’ offensive line, led by Jacob Arechiga, Ethan Hamm, Dylan Wann, Carson Anderson, Nathan Santiago and Noah Brierley, set the tone on the first snap of the game, opening up a big hole for Julian Walker to run 65 yards untouched for a TD.
Great blocking on the day was turned in by Ethan Varela, Anthony Valenzuela Jr, Devin Gomez, John Miller, Jordan Andujo, Kash Zakowicz, Joseph Ford and Mason Bentley, creating holes for big runs by Walker, Christian Perez, Ethan Solchaga, Elijah Cruz and Isaac Whalen.
The Fontana defense dominated Charter Oak’s offense all day, led by outstanding work by Carson Anderson, Tyshon Bryant, Christopher Cooper, Elijah Cruz, Jason Darrow, Caleb Greene, Ethan Hamm, Raymond Ramirez, Christian Perez, Richard Saldate, Jaden Solchaga, Noah Brierley, Robert Torres, Julian Walker, Dylan Wann and Isaac Whalen. The Falcons held Charter Oak to negative yardage in the game.
The Falcons’ next game will be in Arizona on Nov. 20, when they play for the Division 1 Wescon Regional Championship.
