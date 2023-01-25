The Fontana High School girls’ basketball team raised its record to 21-3 with a 55-27 win over local rival Jurupa Hills on Jan. 20.
Destiney Rentie fired in 26 points and Akami Garrett supplied 17 points as the Steelers improved to 6-1 in the San Andreas League with one regular season game remaining.
Vanessa Lujano and Camille Davis both scored 6 points for Fohi.
Garrett had 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 6 steals in the game, while Rentie had 11 rebounds.
IN A previous game on Jan. 18, the Steelers rolled past Arroyo Valley, 46-25, as Rentie accumulated 17 points and Vivianna Powell had 9 points, Davis had 8 points and Garrett and Lujano each had 6. Garrett had 15 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 assists. Rentie had 11 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists, and Rain Navarro had 9 rebounds.
----- ON JAN. 17, Fontana routed Notre Dame, 50-14, as Rentie had 20 points and Garrett had 19. Lujano, Davis, Vivianna Powell, and Briana Powell each scored 2 points. Rentie had 13 rebounds, 7 steals, and 2 assists, and Garrett added 13 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals.
Vanessa Lujano shoots a long-range shot for the Steelers during a game earlier this season. (Contributed photo by Connie Caruthers)
