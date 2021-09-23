The Fontana Hawks soared past the Rancho Cucamonga Panthers, 47-0, in Pop Warner Football action this past week.
Carter Morris ran for 99 yards in 4 carries and scored 2 touchdowns to lead the Hawks’ offensive attack.
Chris Peebles had 3 carries for 66 yards and 1 touchdown, while Brayden Leslie had 2 carries for 45 yards and a TD. Derek Solano had 4 carries for 50 yards and a TD, Izaiah Cruz had 2 carries for 38 yards and a TD, and Aiden Soto had 2 carries for 7 yards and a TD. Joaquin Zamano obtained 15 yards in 3 rushing attempts and Joshua Davila obtained 9 yards in his lone carry.
On defense, Zamano had a great game with 8 tackles, 3 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss.
Solano had 5 tackles and Dominick Arredondo, Robert Perez, Peebles, Cruz, and Morris all made 4 tackles. Alexzadin Alcazar had 3 tackles and Jeter Rocco and Elijah Perez had 2 tackles apiece.
In another game:
----- Fontana Falcons 39, Ontario Buccaneers 0
The Fontana defense set the tone for the game on the opening series, forcing the Ontario offense into a 3 and out. Then the Falcons’ offense took their opening possession down for a TD.
Fontana’s offense had great blocking on the edge by Noah Brierley, Isaac Whalen, Joseph Ford, Kash Zacowicz and Mason Bentley.
The offensive line of Jacob Arechiga, Ethan Hamm, Dylan Wann, Davion Nava, Nathan Santiago, Ethan Varela, Anthony Valenzuela, Devin Gomez and John Miller did another great job, allowing Julian Walker to rush for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Christian Perez ran for 75 yards and a TD, and Jaden Solchaga rushed for a TD and completed passes to Christian Perez and Eli Cruz for 25 yards.
Walker capped off his day with a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The defense turned in another dominant performance, enabling the team to raise its record to 3-0.
Carson Anderson, Tyshon Bryant, Christopher Cooper, Elijah Cruz, Jason Darrow, Caleb Greene, Ethan Hamm, Raymond Ramirez, Christian Perez, Richard Saldate, Jaden Solchaga, Noah Brierley, Robert Torres, Julian Walker, Dylan Wann, and Isaac Whalen all played well.
The leading tacklers were Hamm with 4 tackles and Perez and Whalen with 3 tackles apiece. Cruz and Cooper both had fumble recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.