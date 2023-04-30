Many years ago, the Fontana High School baseball team was extremely successful, but in recent years the Steelers had fallen on hard times.
However, the Steelers of 2023 are taking big steps forward and showing that they once again are a force to be reckoned with.
The Fontana squad achieved a tie for the Skyline League championship with a 9-3 record (15-6 overall) after crushing Arroyo Valley, 19-1, in the regular season finale on April 28. The locals will begin action in the CIF playoffs this week.
Coach Angel Santiago said the team still has a long way to go, but he is pleased with the Steelers’ progress since the start of the season.
“We worked really hard on focusing on the mental aspects of the game, and the players have responded well,” he said.
Against Arroyo Valley, Anthony Silva had a spectacular game, going 5-for-5 with two triples, a double, and two singles. He drove in eight runs and scored four runs.
Fernando Padilla had two singles, three runs, and one RBI, while Frank Rodriguez singled twice, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Daniel Fernandez had a single and four runs, Devon Monson had a double and two runs, and Christian Bugarin had two singles, one run, and two runs batted in. Miguel Perez and Anthony Benard had singles.
Nicholas A. Perez pitched well, allowing two hits in five innings and striking out three batters.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Steelers outscored Arroyo Valley, 22-12, as Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with a triple and three singles. He scored three runs and drove in four runs.
“It was a great game for us,” said Bugarin, who doubled, singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. “We got the much-needed victory to advance to the playoffs.”
Silva was 4-for-5 with a triple, three singles, three runs, and one RBI. Perez slugged a triple and a double, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs.
Monson was 3-for-4 with a home run and two singles. He scored three runs and drove in four runs.
Fernandez had a double, single, two runs, and one RBI. Estevan Aguas had two singles and two runs and Francisco Padilla doubled, singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
“This is the best season we’ve had in the last four years,” Padilla said.
Cristian Contreras had two singles, two runs, and one RBI.
