The Fontana High School baseball team took over first place in the Skyline League standings with a pair of victories over Arroyo Valley recently.
The Steelers improved their record to 4-1 in league action by squashing Arroyo Valley, 16-5, on April 7.
Francisco Padilla led the way by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one single, two runs, and two runs batted in.
Daniel Fernandez went 2-for-2 with a double, single, two runs, and three runs batted in.
Frank Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Devon Monson doubled, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Oscar Martinez had two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Anthony Silva had two singles and two runs. Cristian Contreras had a single, two runs, and one RBI. Nicholas A. Perez had a single and a run.
The Steelers exploded for eight runs in the first inning and breezed to the win.
----- IN AN earlier game, the Steelers pulled out a wild 9-7 win against Arroyo Valley.
With the score tied at 6-6, Fontana scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
Fernando Padilla pounded a triple and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Martinez slugged a double and a single, scored a run, and knocked in two runs.
Francisco Padilla and Silva each had two singles and a run. Fernandez had a double, run, and RBI. Perez singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
