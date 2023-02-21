Anthony Silva walloped a triple and a double to help lead the Fontana High School baseball team to an 8-1 win over San Bernardino on Feb. 16.
Silva drove in two runs and scored one run for the Steelers, who scored three runs in the second inning and one more in the sixth inning before putting the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Fernando Padilla belted a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs, while Nicholas Perez bashed a double and a single and scored a run. Frank Rodriguez singled twice and scored two runs. Daniel Fernandez and Christian Bugarin each had a single and a run.
Devon Monson pitched well, allowing one run and five hits while striking out three batters in a complete-game effort.
