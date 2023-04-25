The Fontana High School baseball team stayed in contention for top honors in the Skyline League by smashing Notre Dame, 17-1, on April 22.
The Steelers improved their record to 7-3 in league competition and 13-6 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
Christian Bugarin went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, one run, and four runs batted in to spark the Steelers.
Frank Rodriguez bashed two singles and drove in two runs, while Anthony Silva singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Estevan Aguas drilled a double, scored three runs, and drove in two runs. Devon Monson had a single and two runs and Francisco Padilla had a single and a run.
Daniel Fernandez pitched well, allowing five hits and one run while striking out eight batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.