The Fontana High School basketball men have surged into the semifinals of the CIF playoffs.
The Steelers downed Glenn, 48-40, in the third round of the tournament on Feb. 18.
They will now face United Christian Academy of Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Fohi (23-5) is the No. 1-seeded team in the 5A Division. The Steelers have won five straight games overall.
