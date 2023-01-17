After the Fontana High School basketball men surged to the CIF championship last winter, the Steelers lost most of their top players due to graduation.
As a result, coach Mel Wilkins expected that the relatively young Steelers would endure some struggles this season, but he has been pleasantly surprised by their ability to rise to the challenge.
The Steelers improved their record to 12-7 by clobbering Carter, 69-48, on Jan. 13.
“We’re tied for first in the league right now, which is unexpected, so I’m proud of them for putting in the work,” Wilkins said. “I have a young team and they’re trying to get used to my system, which is not easy, but they’re trying real hard.”
Wilkins was happy that the Steelers roared to a 23-point lead at halftime against Carter, enabling them to bounce back from a loss to local rival Jurupa Hills three days before.
One of the key players for Fohi is Jesus Avalos, a sophomore guard who contributed highly to the spectacular success of the 2021-22 squad as a freshman.
Also playing very well is newcomer Ilyes Lear, who is a terrific outside shooter.
Lear and Avalos each poured in 25 points vs. Carter, and Lear connected on 5 three-pointers.
Another newcomer, Zyere Curry-Johnson, cashed in 7 points. He has been effective underneath the basket throughout the year.
Wilkins is also pleased with the effort shown by Maliq Thomas, a backup guard.
Earlier this month, Fontana triumphed over Bloomington, 61-42.
