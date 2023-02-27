The Fontana High School boys’ volleyball team acquired a 3-0 victory over Summit on Feb. 23.
Adrian Montes had 9 kills and Donavon Bacon supplied 6 kills for the Steelers, who raised their record to 3-0 in non-league action. Gabriel Mora had 4 kills and Anthony Camacho had 3.
Christian Castillo had 4 ace serves and Sergio Parra had 3 aces. Luis Gonzalez had 8 assists and Joshua Galicia had 6 assists.
For Summit, Kaimana Tufaga had 6 kills and Jaythan Llapitan had 3 kills. Jose Miranda provided 12 assists.
----- IN A PREVIOUS MATCH, Fontana topped Rancho Cucamonga, 3-1, as Montes achieved 22 kills. Camacho had 10 kills, Bacon had 6, and Asahel Lopez had 5. Castillo had 3 ace serves. Galicia had 24 assists and Gonzalez added 18 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.