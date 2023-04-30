The Fontana High School boys’ volleyball team had a superb season in 2023, winning the Sunkist League championship and advancing to the second round of the CIF playoffs.
The Steelers won their playoff opener, 3-0, over San Gabriel on April 27 before losing to Crossroads, 3-0, on April 29.
“This is the second year that these boys have played, and it’s amazing how far they have come,” said Fontana coach Leah Rodriguez.
Against San Gabriel, the Steelers posted wins of 25-22, 25-21, and 25-19.
“We played really good defense and worked together as a team,” Rodriguez said.
Adrian Montes and Donavan Bacon led the way with 9 kills each, while Anthony Camacho had 6 kills and Sergio Parra added 4 kills.
“We had a really good performance and showcased our talent,” Montes said.
Bacon said it was probably the best game of the year for the team. “We play as a family and have fun,” he said.
Luis Gonzalez had 13 assists and Joshua Galicia added 12 assists.
