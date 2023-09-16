The Fontana High School football players still haven’t been able to play on their home field due to ongoing renovations at Steeler Stadium, and they will have to keep waiting at least until October.
In the meantime, the Steelers played a “home” game on Sept. 14 at nearby Jurupa Hills High School, where they lost to Patriot in a non-league encounter, 48-12.
Fontana (2-3 overall) will have a bye on Sept. 22 and then will return to action on Friday, Sept. 29 against Colton. That game will be played at the Kaiser High School stadium.
Against Patriot, quarterback Ruben Camacho completed 17 of 26 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Jose Lopez Jr. caught 6 passes for 30 yards, while Akari Augustine had 5 receptions for 47 yards. Rashawn Williams had 3 catches for 30 yards, David Villagomez had 2 catches for 35 yards and a TD, and Ritchie Rivera had a 13-yard reception.
Williams was the leading rusher with 39 yards in 12 carries and a touchdown.
On defense, Winston Velazquez and Augustine both recovered fumbles.
Frank Perez had 5 solo tackles and 8 assisted tackles. Rivera had 4 tackles and 4 assists, Williams had 4 tackles, and Daniel Rodriguez had 3 tackles and 1 assist.
