It was a terrific ending to the regular season for the Fontana High School football team.
Not only did the Steelers win a 28-22 thriller over Arroyo Valley on Oct. 30, but they also qualified for the CIF playoffs.
The Steelers obtained a 2-3 record (3-7 overall) and tied Bloomington (2-3, 4-6) for third place in the Skyline League standings. They will now play at home against Savanna (3-6), the No. 3 team from the Orange League, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament on Friday, Nov. 4.
Against Arroyo Valley, the score was tied at 16-16 before the Steelers pushed across two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter for a 28-16 lead and held on to claim the victory.
Quarterback Andrew Urciel had a great game, completing 12 of 20 passes for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed 12 times for 77 yards.
Kamari Henry caught 5 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Rashawn Williams had 3 receptions for 57 yards and Akari Augustine had 2 catches for 72 yards and a TD.
Xzavier Todd rushed 14 times for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also hauled in a 10-yard pass.
On defense, Ritchie Rivera and Augustine both intercepted passes and Alexis Moreno had a sack.
Moreno made 3 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles, while Adrian Garcia had 4 tackles and 5 assists. Todd had 4 tackles and 4 assists, Williams had 4 tackles and 1 assist, and Augustine had 3 tackles and 1 assist. Richard Chavez had 2 tackles and 4 assists and Jared Toledo Meza, Rivera and Frank Rodriguez each had 2 tackles and 3 assists. Ricardo Del Rio III had 7 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.