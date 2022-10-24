The Fontana High School football team lost to Rialto, 47-16, on Oct. 21.
Xzavier Todd rushed for 84 yards in 8 carries and scored a touchdown, while Andrew Urciel had 84 yards in 18 carries and a touchdown.
On defense, Oswin Estrada intercepted a pass and also made 2 tackles and 2 assists. Todd had 2 tackles and 6 assists and Frank Rodriguez and Alexis Moreno both had 1 tackle and 6 assists. Richard Chavez had 1 tackle and 5 assists.
Fohi (1-3 in league play, 2-7 overall) will travel to Arroyo Valley in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 28.
