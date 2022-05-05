Several athletic teams at Fontana High School turned in strong performances during the 2021-22 school year.
Spring sports competition was highlighted by the boys’ volleyball squad, which earned a spot in the history books by winning the San Andreas League championship.
The volleyball squad, led by coach Leah Rodriguez, went on to obtain two victories in CIF competition. The Steelers triumphed over Knight (3-0) on April 26 and then vanquished Rancho Verde (3-1) on April 28 before losing to Carpinteria (3-1) on April 30. The Steelers ended up with a 19-8 overall record.
Overall, Steeler teams won a total of six league titles this past year.
The boys’ basketball team provided lots of thrills by capturing the CIF championship in addition to the Skyline League crown.
In addition, the girls’ basketball team secured the Skyline title, and the Steelers achieved San Andreas League championships in boys’ water polo, girls’ water polo, and girls’ swimming.
