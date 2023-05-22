Several members of the Fontana High School boys’ and girls’ swimming teams performed well in the league finals recently.
The following Steelers were league champions and qualified for CIF competition:
• Brooklyn Green: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 4 x 50 free relay, 4 x 100 free relay
• Eli Farmer: 4x 50 free relay, 4 x 100 free relay
• Tyrra Stephens: 4x50 free relay, 4 x 100 free relay
• Jeanae Mustallar: 4 x 50 free relay, 4 x 100 free relay
• Andrew Zubiate: 100 free , 4 x 50 free relay
• Jaikub Mendoza: 500 free
• Jonathan Lopez: 4 x 50 free relay
• David Contreras: 4 x 50 free relay
• Mathew Ramirez: 4X50 free relay.
