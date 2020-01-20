The Fontana Kiwanis Club has partnered with the Ontario Fury professional soccer team to provide a night of family entertainment and raise funds for scholarships for local students.
The fundraiser night with the Fury will be on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets for the game are $12 each, with a corner section of the arena (goal seating) reserved for the event.
The Ontario Fury will be playing against the Soles de Sonora (Sonora Suns) from Mexico MASL.
Fontana Kiwanis Club member Darlene Scalf said that 50 percent of all ticket sales will go toward scholarships. The Kiwanis Club gives out at least $6,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from Fontana schools each year.
For more information, contact Jason Zara, the club vice president, at (760) 970-9338. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://kiwanisfundnight.cheddarup.com. (Parking is $10.)
Anyone interested in learning more about the Fontana Kiwanis Club is invited to attend any weekly lunch meeting on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Sizzler, 9860 Sierra Avenue, Fontana. (Meetings are in the back room.)
