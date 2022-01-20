Steelers

Fontana players try to thwart a Bloomington shot attempt during the Steelers’ win on Jan. 18.  (Contributed photo by Connie Caruthers)

The Fontana High School basketball ladies stayed undefeated in league competition by edging past Bloomington, 24-21, on Jan. 18.

The Steelers improved their record to 4-0 in the Skyline League and 15-3 overall.

In a previous game, Fohi walloped Colton, 47-9, on Jan. 11.

