The Fontana High School basketball ladies stayed undefeated in league competition by edging past Bloomington, 24-21, on Jan. 18.
The Steelers improved their record to 4-0 in the Skyline League and 15-3 overall.
In a previous game, Fohi walloped Colton, 47-9, on Jan. 11.
