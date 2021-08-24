When UCLA takes the field for its 2021 football opener on Aug. 28, Fontana native Alec Anderson will be aiming to help the Bruins' offense have a very productive day.
Anderson, an Etiwanda High School graduate, will be on the offensive line for the Bruins, who will face Hawaii at the Rose Bowl.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Anderson was a starter at right tackle as a sophomore in all seven games of UCLA's 2020 season. He helped UCLA produce a rushing average of 230.6 yards per game, which was just the fourth time since 1990 that a Bruin team had achieved the 200 yards per game milestone for a season. The Bruins ranked second in the Pac-12 in rushing offense and total offense.
Anderson also earned a spot on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll for the spring of 2020.
UCLA, which finished 3-4 last year, is hoping for a successful season this fall, but the Bruins will face a tough schedule, including a home game against LSU on Sept. 4.
