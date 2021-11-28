UCLA’s offense has performed well during the 2021 college football season, and Fontana native Alec Anderson has been a contributor to the Bruins’ success.
Anderson, an offensive lineman who is a graduate of Etiwanda High School, has been effective in opening holes for the UCLA ballcarriers, helping the team achieve an 8-4 record at the end of the regular season.
The Bruins exhibited their explosiveness by winning three games in a row — 44-20 over Colorado, 62-33 over USC, and 42-14 over California — to go undefeated in November.
UCLA is averaging 36.50 points per game and has been very balanced offensively, averaging 215 rushing yards and 226 passing yards per game.
With help from Anderson, running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Back in September, Anderson, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound junior, received the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week award following the Bruins’ 38-27 win over LSU. He graded out at 82 percent with two knockdowns during that game.
