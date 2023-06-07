With help from some players from Fontana, the Cal State San Bernardino baseball team advanced to the Division II College World Series for the first time ever.
The Coyotes lost in their opening game in the World Series but then acquired a 10-8 win over the University of Indianapolis on June 5 to stay alive in the tournament. Their next game was scheduled for June 7 against Millersville.
After not having a winning season in 11 years, the 2023 team has suddenly achieved great success, obtaining a record of 44-18 and achieving wins in the regional and super regional tournaments to reach the World Series.
One of the leaders on the team is senior Austyn Coleman, an Etiwanda High School graduate who is the Coyotes’ winningest pitcher with a 10-2 record. He also holds the school record for most career victories with 17. He was named First Team All-CCAA.
Other Fontana residents on the roster are pitchers Dominic Mota (who transferred from Riverside City College) and Josh Sandoval (who transferred from Chaffey College).
One of Cal State’s top hitters is Giovanni Del Negro, an Etiwanda High School graduate who was named to the Division II All-America Honorable Mention team. He has compiled an average of .383 and has a team-leading 67 runs batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.