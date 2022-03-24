Ernie Negrete loves running marathons, and even at age 71, he doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.
Negrete, a long-time Fontana resident, ran the L.A. Marathon on March 20, completing the 26.2-mile course at the prestigious event for the 17th time.
He said he has participated in a total of 29 marathons, including ones in Las Vegas, Nevada and Salt Lake City, Utah, since taking up the grueling sport in his 30s.
“It was just a challenge,” he said.
When he was much younger, the 1952 Fontana High School graduate enjoyed playing racquetball for many years at Miller Park. But then he came up with the idea for a different undertaking.
“I told my friends, ‘I want to run a marathon.’ They thought I was crazy,” he said. “But I really enjoyed the challenge.”
He said his fastest marathon time was 4 hours, 19 minutes, which he accomplished many years ago.
When he is not in training, he enjoys visiting Europe and researching his genealogy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.