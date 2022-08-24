Dinesh “Dan” Patel of Fontana will soon be traveling to the land “Down Under,” but not simply as a tourist.
Instead, he will be one of only four Southern California residents to represent the United States as part of its national age 60+ cricket team competing in the cricket World Cup that starts Sept. 2 in Brisbane, Australia.
Born in South Africa, growing up in England and having moved to the United States in 1978 with his Indian-born parents, sister and brother, Patel says he can hardly wait to “proudly” represent his adopted homeland, America, on the world stage.
“I’m very excited, honored and humbled,” said Patel, 65, an ambulatory care manager of the Diagnostic Imaging Department at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center, who has lived in Fontana since 1980. “I never dreamed of representing the USA, so this is unimaginable to me. I’ve never dreamt of representing any country of any sort. To have the honor of representing America in this way, it’s beyond a dream to me.”
Patel’s parents moved to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Upon arriving in the U.S., they first settled in Texas before moving to California 42 years ago.
As a child, Patel recalled first being introduced to cricket playing with friends and family members. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of 11 players each on a field. Though still emerging in the U.S., the sport is wildly popular in many parts of the world, including in India, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.
Throughout his life, Patel has played recreational cricket on many levels on local and regional teams, and has become quite accomplished. He has been a member of the Inland Empire Cricket Club since 1992.
Patel, who has been selected to the 60+ national team as a manager and backup player, can hardly wait to battle for the gold with 12 other countries during the World Cup.
“We hope to be competitive,” he said. “We want to win the cup, but it will be challenging.”
Patel said the team’s main goal is to let the world of cricket know that the USA is a team to be reckoned with, and that cricket in America is alive and well.
“It’ll be an experience I will never forget!” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.