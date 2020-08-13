Perfect Game (PG) has announced that Fontana native Matthew Champion has been named one of the players selected for the Second Annual 14U Select Baseball Festival to be held on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Oklahoma City.
The event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Champion and the other players that have been selected for participation in the amateur baseball industry.
While in Oklahoma City, the players will participate in a series of baseball related activities in addition to a visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial, site of the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.
In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help support the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, which benefits families with children battling cancer. Prior to the game, players will visit with children at the OK Kids Korral.
“The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is proud to partner with our 2020 14U Select players to raise important funds for underserved children through the PG Cares Rise initiative, as well as the children and families of the OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City,” said Jennifer Ford, executive director of the Perfect Game Cares Foundation. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.”
The festival will be taking place with all necessary health precautions, a spokesperson said. The stadium will have a limited capacity with families sitting together. Every other row will be taped off. All attendees, players, coaches, and staff must wear a mask at all times while attending the game. Players can only remove their masks when on the field, but must wear them in all other areas such as the bullpen, dugouts, and lounges.
The 14U Select Baseball Festival will be streamed live on PerfectGame.TV. For more information, visit www.perfectgame.org. Interested persons can help by donating at www.perfectgamecares.org.
