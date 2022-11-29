Fontana resident Vicente Garcia had a superb season for the University of Redlands football team in 2022, leading the nation in punting.
In his junior year, the Etiwanda High School graduate had 42 punts for 1,915 yards, a 45.60 average, which was the best mark for all NCAA Division 3 punters.
Garcia was named to the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) team for the second straight year.
He was named SCIAC Specialist of the Week on Oct. 25 after helping the Bulldogs obtain a 36-19 win over University of La Verne. He was successful on 3 of 4 field goal tries in addition to 4 extra points in that game. He also punted twice, averaging 54 yards per punt.
It was the fourth time in his college career at Redlands that he had earned SCIAC Specialist of the Week honors.
In the Bulldogs’ regular season finale on Nov. 14, he had a career-best 69-yard punt in the Bulldogs’ 58-14 win. Redlands finished 4-2 in conference play and 4-6 overall.
During the 2021 season, Garcia punted 21 times for 834 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per punt. In addition, he made 5 of 8 field goal tries and 32 of 33 extra points, giving him a total of 47 points for the year (third on the team).
