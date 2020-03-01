The sun was shining for the Feb. 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway, but clouds moved in for the Auto Club 400 on Sunday, March 1.
Weather forecasters were predicting a 50 percent chance of rain for the afternoon of the Cup Series main event, which was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.
Speedway officials and fans were hoping that the threat of precipitation would fizzle out for the race, which will feature Jimmie Johnson in his final appearance as a full-time driver in Fontana.
Harrison Burton, driving the No. 20 Dex Imaging Toyota, won Saturday's Production Alliance Group 300.
In only his 12th career start, Burton led for 40 of the 150 laps in a race that included eight cautions throughout the 300-mile race.
“I’m so proud of our guys and it’s something we live for, to end up in victory lane,” said Burton, who races for Joe Gibbs Racing. “All we’ve heard is we can’t do it, and we’ll never do what last year’s No. 20 did. But we’re off to a good start.”
Burton’s father Jeff Burton achieved 21 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, and had his only victory at Auto Club Speedway come in the 2007 fall Xfinity race at the Fontana track.
