The City of Fontana’s senior co-ed softball team, the Flashbacks, achieved a silver medal during a recent tournament.
The Flashbacks reached the championship game before finishing in second place in their division at the Pasadena Senior Games Softball Tournament.
The local squad played four games on the first day of the tourney, compiling a 2-2 record.
Then the next day, the Flashbacks triumphed over High Desert, 13-4. They advanced to the title-deciding contest and lost to the Rascals, 11-6.
The Flashbacks received strong hitting from several players, including Tony Leogrande and Leonard Filippini, both of whom collected 11 hits overall during the tournament.
Some of the other team members who also contributed highly at the plate included Laura Carp (9 hits), Frank Asa (9), Louis Esquibel (8), Rick Bagsby (8), and Jim Garcia (8). Fidel Martinez, Jesse Sandoval, and Pete Lechuga all obtained 5 hits.
The Flashbacks meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Jack Bulik Park, 16581 Filbert Avenue.
For more information on how to join the team, call (909) 854-5151 or visit seniors.fontana.org.
