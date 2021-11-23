A Fontana team will be heading to Florida in hopes of capturing the national championship in Pop Warner Football.
The Fontana Falcons, who compete in the Junior Pee Wee Division, recently obtained the Wescon Regional Division 1 title with an exciting 16-8 victory over the Far West Arizona Snakes.
The win enabled the locals to qualify for Pop Warner Super Bowl 2021 in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“The Falcons are the first team in Fontana’s long winning history to ever earn the opportunity to play for a Division 1 national championship in Florida,” said coach Steven Wann.
In the regional contest played in Buckeye, Arizona, the Falcons trailed 8-0 at halftime but came back thanks to great work by Julian Walker, who ran for two touchdowns and also converted both PATs.
Walker was also outstanding on defense, along with Christian Perez, Eli Cruz, Dylan Wann, Ethan Hamm, Carson Anderson, Robert Torres, Isaac Whalen, Tyshon Bryant, Christopher Cooper II, Jason Darrow, Caleb Greene, Raymond Ramirez, Richard Saldate, Jaden Solchaga, Noah Brierley and Jordan Andujo.
The Falcons’ second-half rally was aided by good blocking by Davion Nava, Jacob Arechiga, Nathan Santiago, Devin Gomez, Dylan Wann, Brierly, Hamm, John Miller, Anthony Valenzuela Jr., and Ethan Varela.
Perez, Solchaga and Cruz all picked up key yards with good blocking on the edge by Mason Bentley, Kash Zakowicz, Joseph Ford and Andujo.
The Falcons are seeking sponsors to help pay for their trip to Florida.
“This is rare opportunity and this great group of boys needs the help of our community to help them reach their fundraising goals,” coach Wann said. “Any and all help is appreciated.”
Any sponsorship or donation questions can be forwarded to www.fontanapopwarner.org. Fontana Pop Warner is a 501c3 non-profit organization.
