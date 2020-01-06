Sunkist League basketball action is getting under way, and two schools from Fontana are hoping to continue their dominance in the standings.
In the boys' competition, Kaiser High School has won six consecutive Sunkist championships. In 2019, coach Jason Perry's Cats were undefeated in the league (10-0) and achieved a 20-7 overall record.
This year, the Cats have compiled a record of 6-9 in pre-league competition heading into the Sunkist opener against Summit on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Kaiser gym.
Kaiser's final non-league contest on Jan. 3 resulted in a 68-64 loss to Eisenhower, even though Noah Wright scored 18 points. D.J. Davis had 14 points and Marcus Johnson added 11.
Summit (which has a 7-9 record) and Bloomington (9-6) will be among the teams challenging Kaiser for the title.
----- IN GIRLS' BASKETBALL, Summit has rolled to six straight Sunkist championships.
The SkyHawks were 10-0 in the league last year and 20-8 overall.
This season, coach Latrina Duncan's team finished its pre-league campaign with a 7-5 record thanks to a 59-42 rout of Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 30.
The first Sunkist game was scheduled for Jan. 8 against Kaiser at the SkyHawks' gym.
A key test for Summit will be a trip to Grand Terrace (8-8) on Jan. 15.
The leader for the SkyHawks has been senior guard Laila Walker, who announced that she has accepted a scholarship to play for Biola University next year.
