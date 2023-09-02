So far, the 2023 volleyball season has been highly productive for the Fontana High School ladies.
The Steelers raised their overall record to 9-1 by smashing Rialto, 3-0, in the San Andreas League opener on Aug. 31.
“We’re doing really well; I’m proud of these girls,” said coach Leah Rodriguez.
Fohi struggled in the Sunkist League last year, but now the team has made some adjustments and has triumphed over all of its opponents after a season-opening loss to Grand Terrace in tournament action.
The Steelers are sparked by 5-foot-11 hitter Rain Navarro and setter Aura Diaz, who work well together, Rodriguez said.
Against Rialto, Navarro had 6 kills, while Tiffany Castruita had 5 kills and Keitaya Banner had 4. Alauna Washington, Laialey Hasan, and Diaz each had 2 kills.
Emily Figueroa had 5 ace serves, Cheyenne Rodriguez had 3 aces, and Teniece Johnson added 2 aces. Diaz had 16 assists.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Fontana downed Colton, 3-1, as Hasan had 12 kills and Navarro had 7 kills. Castruita had 4 kills and Taralyn Pew and Washington had 2 apiece. Rodriguez had 5 ace serves and Diaz had 4 aces, and she also had 14 assists.
Also, the Steelers topped local rival Fontana A.B. Miller, 3-0, thanks in part to 12 kills by Navarro. Banner had 5 kills, Mila Radojevic had 4, and Castruita had 3. Jocelin Sanchez had 5 ace serves and Diaz contributed 22 assists.
Rodriguez is optimistic about the Steelers’ chances for success in league competition.
“We’re going to fight for first or second, and I think we’ll do well. It just depends on if these girls want it or not,” she said.
