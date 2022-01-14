The Fontana High School water polo ladies didn’t get a chance to play last season, but now they are aiming to achieve high honors in league action in 2022.
The Steelers raised their record to 13-4 with a 22-7 victory over local rival Summit on Jan. 6.
“I’m very proud of the girls and pleased with where they’re at, so far this season,” said coach Spencer Fernandes.
Isabella Stephens, an All-CIF standout, has been one of the senior leaders on the team. She helped spark the offensive attack as Fontana quickly took command of the game against the SkyHawks.
Fohi’s squad has fared well in league competition for many years, although last winter the season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fernandes said the Steelers need to work more on their passing, but he is confident that they have the capability of making a big impact in the final weeks of the season.
Summit was led by Chelsea Fascio, who was a CIF swimming champion last spring.
