Fontana resident Gabriel Muratalla Jr. greatly enjoys being involved in two particular activities:
1) Boxing
2) Being a preschool teacher.
He acknowledges that at first glance, those two pursuits don’t seem to belong together at all. But Muratalla has been able to thrive in both of them.
“From day to night I transition from a charming, friendly teacher to a tough, ruthless fighter,” he said.
And now the undefeated boxer is scheduled to demonstrate his toughness on a big stage — Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. His fight on Friday, Aug. 4 against Edwin Rodriguez will be broadcast on DAZN, a sports streaming service, as part of a summertime series by Overtime Boxing.
“This is my opportunity to show my skills and let my story out to show that opposite careers can work,” he said.
The 29-year-old Muratalla, nicknamed “El Maestro,” has achieved a 9-0 record (with five knockouts). His most recent triumph was a knockout of Michael Nielsen on Jan. 28 in San Bernardino.
In between his training sessions, Muratalla has been a teacher at Lions Center East: Playschool in Rancho Cucamonga.
Previously, he was involved in an afterschool program at the middle school level in Fontana. “That was amazing, although preschool was my calling,” he said.
He said he loves being a positive influence on youngsters who are ages 1-4, pointing to his favorite quote: “It takes a big heart to shape little minds.”
“Not only a big heart, but also patience,” he said. “I have a lot of patience, and I love that every day is different. I love the reactions from children, the new skills they would pick up, and most of all the happiness of the children.
“Learning while having fun is my way of teaching, and I also use that teaching in the ring. During the summer break, I teach boxing classes for students in my backyard and I call it Boxing School.”
The backyard is a perfect location because that’s where Muratalla’s father set up a boxing ring many years ago, enabling Gabriel and his younger brother Raymond to constantly practice and develop the talents which have made them both successful. Raymond Muratalla, 26, has compiled a record of 18-0, including 15 knockouts.
“Having a ring in our backyard till this day is a blessing. Not many can say they box and have an entire ring setup in their backyard,” Gabriel said.
In fact, it’s such an ideal situation for training that even big-name boxers such as Ryan Garcia have stopped by the Muratalla residence.
When he first started with the sport at the age of 10, Gabriel practiced at the Fontana Boxing Club, where he sparred against a national champion and became sad and angry because he kept losing to him.
“I did not like the feeling of losing or getting beat up, so I began to continue training with the help of my father and coach,” Muratalla said.
Eventually, Muratalla became so proficient that he began to beat that national champion — over and over again. As a result, he went on to perform very well in Golden Gloves competition, en route to a professional career.
He said he has enjoyed growing up in Fontana, although he attended Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga. He later graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Cal State San Bernardino.
Now, thanks to his natural skills and his passion for boxing, he has reached a milestone with his first fight in the eastern United States.
“I’ve been through so many ups and downs, but I manage to still have boxing in my mind 24/7, and I’m never giving up, no matter what negativity comes my way,” he said.
His ultimate goal: Becoming a “preschool world champion.”
