Marvin Jones Jr., a wide receiver from Fontana, played a role in one of the greatest comebacks in NFL postseason history on Jan. 14.
Jones caught a touchdown pass to help the Jacksonville Jaguars rally from a 27-0 deficit and pull out a wild 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in a playoff game.
The Jaguars prevailed when Riley Patterson kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the game, erasing the Chargers' 30-28 lead.
Jones caught a 6-yard TD pass from Trevor Lawrence in the third quarter, which turned out to be one of the key plays in Jacksonville's historic comeback.
Overall in the game, Jones had 3 catches for 29 yards.
During the regular season, Jones caught 46 passes for 529 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Jones, 32, was a star at Etiwanda High School before going on to play well at Cal in college and then on to the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.