When the green flag flies for the NASCAR Cup Series stars next month at Auto Club Speedway, they’ll battle for bragging rights in a race sponsored by one of the nation’s leading green companies.
The Fontana speedway announced on Jan. 5 that WISE Power, which offers a wide array of renewable energy services, will be the entitlement sponsor of its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race.
The WISE Power 400 on Feb. 27 will be the marquee event of the track’s 25th anniversary celebration and usher in the return of NASCAR competition to Fontana. Last year’s race at the local track was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our fans are energized that racing is returning to the 2-mile oval here next month, and we’re incredibly pleased that WISE Power is plugging in to that energy,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen in a news release. “We look forward to making memories together during this historic weekend.”
The 2022 WISE Power 400 will cap two days of NASCAR action in Fontana. Racing begins Saturday, Feb. 26 with the Production Alliance Group 300, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. And then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the WISE Power 400 will be Auto Club Speedway’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since Alex Bowman took the checkered flag on March 1, 2020.
Tickets for both days are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com.
