It wasn’t a picture-perfect day at Auto Club Speedway, but it was still a climactic and historic finale for the 2-mile oval at the Fontana track on Feb. 26.
Even though the skies were cloudy and gloomy, there was no rain or snow like the day before, and NASCAR officials said a sellout crowd was on hand to watch Kyle Busch breeze to a victory in the Pala Casino 400.
The positive attendance numbers meant a lot to Dave Allen, the speedway president.
“This is proof positive that support for NASCAR racing in Southern California is alive and well,” Allen said in a statement before the race. “From our campers who lined up to park on Thursday to the fans who visited us at the box office this morning, we’ve seen nothing but an amazing show of support. We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide them a day to remember at this 2-mile oval."
The Pala Casino 400 was the final Cup Series race on the speedway’s current configuration. In the future, a short track is planned for a portion of the existing site, pending approval.
The speedway, which has been in existence since 1997, will not host an event in 2024.
Busch has become one of NASCAR’s biggest stars — and especially in Fontana, winning for the fifth time here. In fact, his first-ever Cup Series victory came at Auto Club Speedway in 2005.
“I love California,” he said. “California Speedway has always been great to me. The fans have always been great.”
He took a commanding lead in the final laps and held off second-place Chase Elliott. Ross Chastain, who won the first two stages, ended up in third place, while Daniel Suarez came in fourth and Kevin Harvick was fifth.
“I death-gripped that wheel throughout the second half of that race, but we held on, man,” Busch said in a post-race TV interview.
Busch, who had been with Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years, triumphed in only his second attempt with Richard Childress Racing.
----- THE ACTUAL final race on the 2-mile track was the NASCAR Xfinity Series event which was held on Sunday night after being postponed on Feb. 25.
John Hunter Nemechek obtained the victory in the Production Alliance Group 300, with Sam Mayer taking second place.
