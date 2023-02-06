Auto Club Speedway will be hosting its big 2023 race later this month, but there will be no race at the Fontana facility in 2024.
Right after the NASCAR Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Feb. 26, construction will begin on the speedway’s new course, which will be a short track.
Depending on how long the extensive construction process will take, there may not be a NASCAR event in Fontana in 2025, either.
The Pala Casino 400 will be the final event on the two-mile oval which has been in existence ever since the Fontana track opened in 1997.
Fans are continuing to have differing opinions on whether the speedway’s conversion to a short track is a positive development.
Some fans are looking forward to the new configuration, but others are saying this year’s race will be their last visit to Fontana.
On the speedway’s Facebook page earlier this month, Frank Anthony commented: “Can you guys not ruin what is an amazing track for another cookie cutter short track?”
However, Nathan McArthur said he didn’t like the existing design. “The majority of life long fans who attend multiple NASCAR events a year spoke and said they want more short tracks. Not two miles with stands built in a way that can’t see anything,” he said.
Tickets for the Pala Casino 400 are on sale at www.autoclubspeedway.com. Tickets can also be purchased for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 25.
