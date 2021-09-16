The varsity football game between Fontana High School and Fontana A.B. Miller High School which had been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16 has been canceled for reasons related to COVID-19, according to a message from the Fontana Unified School District.
The FUSD's message said:
"Earlier this week, AB Miller Varsity football was required by the Department of Public Health to enter a modified quarantine status as a team for two weeks. As a consequence, opponents were notified and adjusted their plans accordingly. After extensive contact tracing, that modified quarantine has now been lifted for AB Miller Varsity football. AB Miller Varsity football is now cleared to return to football activities.
"The Varsity football game between AB Miller and Fontana High schools was already canceled. Fontana High School will return to competitive games on Friday, September 24, in a home game against Colton High School. AB Miller Varsity football is cleared to return to competitive games. Their next scheduled football game is Friday, October 1, versus Jurupa Hills High School. AB Miller is currently working on scheduling additional games for the period in between."
